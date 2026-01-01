Obsession breakout star Michael Johnston confirms 'incredibly queer' new project

Michael Johnston is set to star in an "incredibly queer" new project.

The Obsession star, who is openly gay, has teased his future plans on screen after playing Baron 'Bear' Bailey in Curry Barker's surprise horror hit.

He told Attitude magazine: "There will be a really incredible queer story in my future, and I’m so excited to play it and to have my steamy moment."

The 30-year-old actor reflected on his time playing openly gay character Corey Bryant in Teen Wolf, as well as his role in queer drama Slash, at a time when he "wasn't really out yet" in terms of his own sexuality.

He recalled: "Playing those roles early on definitely helped me to accept and to change my view on my sexuality.

“I used to think it was a weakness, and now I think it’s a strength because it’s just made me more empathetic.”

And Johnston would love to help other people in his position by giving them someone to relate to on screen.

He added: “Growing up, any time I saw a gay character… ‘Wow, there are others. I’m not alone.’

"So if I’m going to be that for someone else… that’s incredible."

After Obsession launched his career to another level with its massive box office success, Johnston is grateful that now he can "choose want I want to do".

He previously revealed he would love to take on a "really meaningful" and "really intentional queer role".

He told the I've Never Said This Before podcast: "My whole thing has been that what the character’s sexuality is doesn’t matter to me.

“It’s just another part of who they are, and that’s how I am. It’s just a part of who I am... But that being said, growing up in the Bible Belt can be problematic for a gay boy.

"And you know, that was a whole kind of experience, and so I definitely am looking forward to playing a really intentional queer role, story that’s really meaningful.”

Johnston noted that the chance to represent others and is something he's "really looking forward to".

He added: "I don't know, maybe I'll write it myself."