Nahla Aubry defends mother Halle Berry over child abuse allegations

Halle Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry, has defended her mother against child abuse allegations.

Last week, the Oscar-winning actress's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, filed legal documents in which he alleged Berry had recently physically attacked their 12-year-old son Maceo.

A Los Angeles County judge granted the Unfaithful star a temporary restraining order, requiring Berry to stay 100 yards (91 metres) from him until the next hearing on 16 October.

The Catwoman actress denied all allegations made by Martinez, and in a declaration obtained by People on Wednesday, Nahla insisted Berry is a "loving and devoted parent".

"I never observed anything abusive about her parenting," the 18-year-old began. "I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way. I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo's neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."

Additionally, Nahla emphasised that Berry has "always made time for" her two children alongside her work commitments and "coordinates" their schedules so they can spend as much time together as possible.

"I never doubted my mom's love for me. She consistently provided me with stability, support, guidance, and unconditional love," she continued.

Elsewhere in the declaration, Nahla explained that she hasn't spoken to Maceo since Martinez filed the claims and sought sole custody.

Meanwhile, Martinez has asked the judge to deny Berry's petition, including her request that their 50/50 custody agreement originally set up in 2023 be reinstated.

"My paramount concern is and always has been the health, welfare, and safety of our son, Maceo," the 60-year-old commented to People. "My actions are solely motivated by protecting him. I hope that Halle takes responsibility for whatever happened that night and keeps our son's welfare in mind."

Berry and Martinez were married from 2013 until their divorce was finalised in December 2016. However, it wasn't until August 2023 that issues relating to custody were settled, with the Gothika star ordered to pay $8,000 (£6,000) a month in child support to her ex-husband, along with "4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million".

The 60-year-old shares daughter Nahla with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry.