Priscilla Presley celebrates granddaughters Harper and Finley's 18th birthday

Priscilla Presley has celebrated her twin granddaughters' 18th birthday with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Presley family matriarch shared a rare and recent photo of Harper and Finley Lockwood.

The twins are the daughters of Priscilla and Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 in 2023, and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

"Happy Birthday Harper & Finley," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

Priscilla's post quickly received thousands of likes, with many followers noting the twins' family resemblance.

"I can't believe how much Harper favors you and how Finley looks like Lisa and a younger Elvis. Happy birthday x 2!" one fan commented, while another posted, "Happy Birthday girls! Now that is definitely strong Presley DNA - down to the 4th generation. Elvis would be in awe of his granddaughters. I hope the twins really understand the magnitude of blessing to be the granddaughters of Elvis Presley."

Meanwhile, musician Michael also honoured his daughters with a birthday post.

"I don't have the words to describe today, 18 years ago I looked with utter amazement at my two beautiful daughters and today I do the same," he reflected. "So proud of these wonderful girls, young ladies, women! Eighteen! It went by like a flash. Let the Birthday week begin my little loves!"

And in response, Linda Thompson - who once dated Elvis - wished the twins a great day too.

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughters! They are truly gorgeous! And time continues to move too fast!" the actress-singer added.

Lisa Marie was also mother to actress Riley Keough, 37, and son Benjamin Keough, who died at the age of 27 in 2020.