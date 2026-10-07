Could former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies write a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but does he think he could write an MCU movie?

The 63-year-old screenwriter is a self-confessed superfan of the MCU and he cannot wait for the release of Avengers: Doomsday this December, the 39th film in the franchise and the follow-up to Avengers: Endgame.

As well as Doctor Who, Russell's extensive television writing credits include Dark Season, Queer as Folk, Casanova, Years and Years and It's a Sin, but as much as he knows about Marvel Comics and the movies, he isn't sure if his unique writing about British life and gay culture in the UK would translate to the MCU.

When asked if he was ambitious to write a Marvel movie at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday night (07.10.26), he replied: "I love it. I don’t think I could write for it. I think there’s younger, better, cleverer writers than me. I’m 63 now, I write my Manchester shows and have a good time. Good luck to them."

Russell was on a mission to get the message out that he wants an invite to attend the UK premiere of Avengers: Doomsday when it happens in London.

He added: "I’m literally going along this line asking all the publicity people how I can get into the Avengers Doomsday screening because I want to be there!"

Russell's latest TV series, Channel 4 psychological thriller Tip Toe, was nominated for The Television Award on the night, and he walked the red carpet at the Attitude Awards with his 27-year-old boyfriend Oliver Cole.

The writer was thrilled to attend the ceremony because it is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community's achievements in the arts, but he was also desperate to win, a wish that came true.

Before accepting his trophy, Russell said: "Well, it would be a bit odd if my big gay show wasn’t nominated on a big gay night! I’m excited to just be here, this is a night of celebration, we’re all together, it's a joy. But of course I want to win!"

Russell left Doctor Who in 2025 after a second stint helming the BBC sci-fi series from late 2021. He was responsible for bringing Doctor Who back to TV in 2005 after 16 years off air, and he left the programme in 2010 after overseeing the hugely successful revival.

Following Disney+ ending its co-production partnership with the BBC on Doctor Who after three 60th anniversary specials and two seasons starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, the show has been put on hiatus and is now looking for a new production company to relaunch it.

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has launched a bid via his Hat Trick Mercurio company to take over the show and regenerate the Doctor once again.