Kourtney Kardashian responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her 'more annoying than ever'

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to Jennifer Lawrence publicly calling her "more annoying than ever".

In the season eight premiere of The Kardashians, the 47-year-old revealed that The Hunger Games actress sent her an email after calling her "more annoying than ever" during the Vanity Fair lie detector test in November 2025.

"She's like, 'I just feel like I'm one of your sisters,'" Kourtney told her friend Simon Huck in the episode, which aired on Thursday. "And when I rewatched it, I was like, 'Oh, it's not that bad actually.'"

"She asked (sister) Kim (Kardashian) for my email, and then she sent me that email, which is so nice. I saw it late last night, so I have not responded. I mean, do I say something funny? Like, 'You can come over and I'll beat your f**king a*s?'"

Referring to her infamous physical fight with Kim on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2020, Kourtney quipped, "I'll just say, next time you wanna come over, we can go at it - Kourtney and Kim style."

The Lemme founder noted that she was having "a really sensitive week" and felt everyone was "ganging up" on her when Jennifer sent the email.

In the Vanity Fair interview, the Oscar-winning actress, a longtime fan of the family's reality shows, said Kourtney "drives (her) nuts" because "everything has to be an announcement".

Jennifer addressed her comments on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast in January, insisting she should do less press because she gives "insane" quotes.

"I see my quotes and they're insane. Like, 'Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.' It's just too... you know? It carries," she stated.