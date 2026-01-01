Ron Howard and Brian Grazer land major Hollywood honour

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are to receive a prestigious Hollywood award recognising their decades of collaboration on films including A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code, alongside their philanthropic contributions to the entertainment industry.

Oscar-winning director Ron, 72, and producer Brian, 75, will be presented with the Harold Matzner Distinguished Achievement Award at the Palm Springs Honors event on 19 October at Soho House West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, organised by the Palm Springs International Film Society, will also recognise emerging filmmaker Karina Lomelin Ripper for her 13-minute short film Silver Blankets, with all three recipients receiving further recognition at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on 7 January 2027.

Nachhattar Singh Chandi, chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Society, said: “Harold Matzner believed deeply in giving back and in using his success to create opportunities for others.”

He added: “That spirit of philanthropy is at the heart of these awards, which honour extraordinary careers while providing meaningful support to the next generation of filmmakers.

“Brian Grazer and Ron Howard have had an extraordinary impact on our industry through decades of collaboration and storytelling, and they have also demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy and giving back to their communities. Karina Lomelin Ripper represents the kind of emerging voice Harold was passionate about supporting. We are proud to celebrate all three through these awards in honor of Harold’s legacy and his belief in the lasting power of cinema, the people who make it and the difference they can make in the world.”

The honour recognises Ron and Brian’s long-standing creative partnership, which has produced some of Hollywood’s most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films.

The pair co-founded Imagine Entertainment in 1985, establishing a production company responsible for films and television programmes spanning drama, comedy, historical biography and documentary filmmaking.

Among their best-known collaborations is A Beautiful Mind, the 2001 biographical drama starring Russell Crowe, 62, as mathematician John Nash, which won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

They also worked together on Apollo 13, the 1995 space drama starring Tom Hanks, 70, as astronaut Jim Lovell, which chronicled NASA’s troubled 1970 lunar mission.

Their other major productions include The Da Vinci Code, adapted from the bestselling novel by Dan Brown, 62, and its sequels Angels and Demons and Inferno.

Ron’s directing credits also include Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Parenthood, Backdraft, Frost/Nixon and Rush.

Before establishing himself behind the camera, Ron was widely recognised for his acting career, beginning with his childhood role as Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show.

He later achieved further fame playing Richie Cunningham in the American sitcom Happy Days, appearing alongside Henry Winkler, 80, whose character Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli became one of the programme’s defining figures.

Ron subsequently moved into directing, making his feature-film debut with Grand Theft Auto in 1977 before developing his partnership with Brian.

Brian, meanwhile, built his reputation as a producer through projects including Night Shift, Splash and American Gangster, alongside his extensive work with Imagine Entertainment.

The company has also been associated with television successes including Arrested Development, the comedy series for which Ron served as executive producer and narrator, and 24, the action thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland, 59.

Ron and Brian are now developing a potential sequel to their 2000 Christmas comedy How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which starred Jim Carrey, 64, as the green-skinned character created by Dr Seuss.

Ron’s more recent directing work includes Eden, the survival thriller starring Jude Law, 53, Ana de Armas, 38, Vanessa Kirby, 38, and Sydney Sweeney, 29.

He has also directed Avedon, a documentary about photographer Richard Avedon, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was acquired by Netflix for release later this year.

Brian’s recent productions include the documentary Marty, Life Is Short, about comedian Martin Short, 76, and Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing.