Hayden Panettiere's daughter appears in court over late star's estate

Hayden Panettiere's 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, has made an appearance in court alongside her dad, Wladimir Klitschko.

Kaya appeared remotely to confirm her identity during a hearing about guardianship of the late actor's estate, People reported.

The outlet described Kaya as "soft-spoken and composed" as she spoke to the judge.

Klitschko was granted temporary guardianship of his ex-fiancée's estate during Thursday's hearing.

In addition, his lawyer requested law enforcement investigate the "recovery of property believed to be misappropriated" by a non-family member. Earlier in the week, Klitschko filed court docs to request a law enforcement investigation into his claims that Panettiere's belongings were pawned after her death.

He believes "a non-family member previously connected to" the Heroes star had pawned some of her possessions, including jewellery, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Page Six reported last month that Klitschko applied to be appointed guardian of Panettiere's estate so he "may receive, manage and hold" Kaya's assets on her behalf.

Panettiere and Klitschko started dating in 2009, and became engaged in 2013. They welcomed Kaya in December 2014.

The two continued to date on and off but split for good in 2018. He was awarded full custody of Kaya that same year. She now lives with him in Ukraine.

In September 2022, Panetierre told Jada Pinkett Smith on her web talk show Red Table Talk that signing the papers to give Klitschko full custody of Kaya was the "most heartbreaking thing" she has ever had to do.

The Nashville alum died in August of an accidental overdose. She was 36.