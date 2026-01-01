Scream star C.W. Morgan dead at 72

C.W. Morgan has died. He was 72.

The actor was best known for playing Hank Loomis, the father of original Ghostface killer Billy Loomis in Scream.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records indicate that Morgan died in Los Angeles several weeks ago. They list his place of death as a bathroom, TMZ reports.

The manner of his death is still under examination, but a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told the outlet that Morgan's death appears to have come as a result of natural causes.

Morgan's daughter, Renata Macfie, shared a tribute to her father on Facebook.

"I'm never going to have the right words for this post," she wrote. "Losing you has left the biggest hole in my heart. I miss you endlessly already.

"I'm grateful and lucky to have had you as my daddy. Life will never be the same without you and your poorly timed jokes that I inherited from you. Love you endlessly (no more fighting about that anymore, I win)."

Morgan made his acting debut on the NBC talk radio drama Midnight Caller. He made his biggest splash five years later in Scream, playing the ambitious yet crooked Loomis.

Morgan returned to the franchise for a brief cameo in Scream 3.