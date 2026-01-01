Constance Wu, Henry Golding to star in Crazy Rich Asians TV spin-off

Crazy Rich Asians, a one-hour TV drama series, has been greenlit by streaming network HBO.

A follow-up to the blockbuster film of 2018, the lead cast of Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Emmy winner Ronny Chieng and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh are all set to star.

Best on Kevin Kwan's bestselling books, the series has been in development for about two years.

"We are so excited that the team behind the history-making film are bringing the next chapter of this story to life," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO, gushed.

"Constance, Henry, Ronny, and Michelle are global superstars, and we know the passionate fans of the film and megahit novels can't wait to see more. We're glad to be in partnership with this talented producing team and cast."

Crazy Rich Asians follows the story of Chinese-American Rachel, played by Wu and her fiancé, Nick, played by Golding, and their love story as they travel to visit his family and friends in his native Singapore.

Crazy Rich Asians the film was released in August 2018 and became a major box-office hit.

The Crazy Rich Asians television series is notably a drama series, while the movie took the romcom route, Deadline reports.

Co-writer Adele Lim enthused, "It's a Crazy Rich family reunion! This series is the sequel we've been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan's brilliant books. Our writers' room is humming, and we can't wait to share what we've come up with."