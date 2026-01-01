Roseanne Barr launches comeback comedy series Meemaw

Roseanne Barr has wrapped production on an eight-episode family comedy called Meemaw.

Page Six Hollywood reports that the series, shot in Austin, Texas, features comedy world greats including Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Doug Jones.

"It's every bit as revolutionary as The Roseanne Show, if not more, and my work has improved with time," Barr told the outlet.

"I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, 'Yeah, maybe I was an a**hole that time. Well, you were an a**hole this time. Oh, we're all a**holes. Let's get a beer."

Barr plays the matriarch of a "mixed-race family of preppers in Texas" who is on a quest to "throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen".

Barr was famously fired by Disney in 2018 over a tweet the studio dubbed "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values". She became something of a Hollywood pariah for the comment that described former Michelle Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes".

Disney moved quickly to fire its biggest TV star just as the Roseanne revival had become a ratings juggernaut for ABC. The show was later reworked without Barr as The Conners.

Meemaw does not yet have a distributor, network or premiere date.