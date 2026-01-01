Paul Walter Hauser to star in true crime drama Garden City

Paul Walter Hauser will star in crime drama Garden City.

The Resident Evil actor has signed a deal to appear in Magenta Light Studios' upcoming feature, which is based on a true story and has been written by John Curran, who is also attached to direct.

Paul will portray Dan Day, a quiet resident of Garden City in Kansas, who suddenly finds his life entangled in a plot to target the city's Somali Muslim community.

The synopsis continues: "As the threat unfolds, the lives of those at the centre of the thwarted attack begin to intersect, revealing a community grappling with fear, prejudice, identity and belonging.

"What begins as an isolated act ultimately becomes a deeply human story about the people caught on opposite sides of a growing divide — and the choices they make when their community is put at risk."

Writer-and-director John revealed he always had Paul in mind for the lead role.

He said: “I wrote the role of Dan with Paul in mind, and his commitment to the project and contributions to the script have been invaluable. I’m especially thrilled to be working with Bob Yari and his team again, who share our passion for this timely story.”

Bob Yari and Amanda Harvey of Magenta Light will produce, alongside the Black Bird actor, Alex Gayner and Matt Cooper.

Bob said: "Garden City is the kind of story that stays with you because it is rooted in real people and events, while also speaking to larger questions about community, human connection and the choices that shape our lives.

"I’ve had the opportunity to work with John before, and I’ve always admired his ability to approach layered stories.

"He has created a thoughtful and compelling screenplay, and Paul Walter Hauser has an extraordinary ability to bring depth, nuance and emotional complexity to his characters. We look forward to seeing John’s vision for the film brought to the screen.”

Paul - who is also a wrestler - previously admitted he feels "very alone" in Hollywood.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m a way better actor than I am a wrestler, but I just… I don’t know, when I walk into a wrestling arena and there’s a bunch of nerdy fans with signs and autograph stuff, and I feel like one of them.

"Whereas, when I’m at a Hollywood function or a premiere, it feels like that awkward high school thing [where] there’s a bunch of pretty people who are saying all the right things, and I’m the only one who wants to truly be some sort of unleashed version of themselves, and I feel very alone in that for some reason."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor explained how those feelings of otherness inspire his creative choices as he makes sure to only pick worthwhile projects.

He said: "There’s so much I haven’t done that I want to do desperately. Kevin Costner offered me a part in Horizon, but it was one line of dialogue and the character had nothing to them. "I don’t need to be a piece of furniture in anybody’s movie. I love Kevin Costner, and I want to work with him, and it’d be an honor, but I also want to do something good.

"The same thing with Luca Guadagnino, [who] offered me [a role] to play the tennis judge during the big matches in Challengers."

While the latter was also tempting, the 38-year-old star compared the role and his ambitions to being "too hungry to eat garnish and pretend it's a meal".

He argued: "I would rather hold out for the right thing.

"On the day I’m just going to be all hungry, and then I’m going to look stupid and then I’m going to feel awkward. In Hollywood, I don’t feel like I fit in at all."