Jeremy Allen White reveals The Social Reckoning nerves

Jeremy Allen White has recalled feeling nervous before the "challenge" of shooting The Social Reckoning.

The actor plays The Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz in Aaron Sorkin's new film, which delves into the 2021 Facebook leak by whistleblower Frances Haugen and Horwitz.

In an interview with Collider, White revealed his mixed emotions in the weeks leading up to shooting the drama.

"I was nervous, but a good nervous," he explained.

"I'd heard about how specific and exacting you have to be with Sorkin's dialogue, and I was excited about that challenge... you're dealing with very long scenes and very dense dialogue, and you're also discussing worlds that are technically rather complex, so you're doing this balancing act of trying to remain super engaged and kind of playful at times, while also getting all this knowledge across," White added.

Sorkin is renowned for creating precise and dense dialogue, with his previous credits including A Few Good Men, The Social Network and political TV series The West Wing.

Although White was apprehensive about delivering the script, he wasn't afraid of the challenge.

"That's Sorkin's gift. That's what he does," he continued.

"He writes these really complex worlds and environments and makes them entertaining and charismatic. And so, at the end of the day, what was challenging was the best part. That was the gift of it."

When asked what it costs to work with a director like Sorkin, White jokingly replied: "A quarter million."

The Social Reckoning, also starring Jeremy Strong and Mikey Madison, is released in cinemas today.