Alexander Skarsgard: 'It's hard playing a nice guy'

Alexander Skarsgard has admitted playing a nice guy in Wicker felt "very foreign" to him.

During his appearance on tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actor discussed his latest movie, in which he plays a wooden creation with unique romantic prowess.

Having portrayed villains in TV shows including Big Little Lies and Succession, as well as a brutal Viking warrior in 2022's The Northman, Skarsgard found it more difficult than he expected to play a big-hearted hero.

"When I was sent the script, I thought it was The Wicker Man, the horror movie, so I thought it was going to be scary. Turns out it was a comedy with lots of sex," he explained.

"There is a purity to his soul that felt very foreign to me. I realised it is hard playing a nice guy - it was definitely unchartered territory for me."

For the dark romantic comedy, Skarsgard had to wear a full wicker suit.

The star was particularly impressed with one part of the costume and even took it home once filming had wrapped.

"It was real and made by the same artists that worked on Lord of the Rings," he shared.

"The suit was exquisite and it took them 18 months to make. I particularly liked the nipples - they had extraordinary craftsmanship, so I kept them," the star added, before he gifted them to TV host Norton.

The Wicker also stars Olivia Colman and is based on the short story The Wicker Husband by Ursula Wills-Jones.

It follows an ostracised single fisherwoman who asks the local basketmaker to weave her a custom-made husband from wicker.

Wicker is released in cinemas worldwide from 23 October.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One tonight at 10.40pm and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.