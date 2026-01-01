Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen 'robbed at gunpoint'

Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Allen, 37, was left bloodied and beaten after two masked men attacked him for his watch outside a Laurel Supply grocery store in the city. He claimed they had threatened to kill him.

"These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off," Allen said on Instagram moments after the ambush. "They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit."

Security footage of the robbery shows the two masked men approach the actor, who was seemingly putting items into his truck's rear passenger side in the store's parking lot. After the attack, they fled after snatching only Allen's watch but allowed him to keep a bracelet and a ring.

He said in his Instagram comments that he went to the hospital after the attack but would be "OK" despite being "def(initely) concussed".

The star, who is best known for playing Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017, called the city "not safe" anymore.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed they are investigating the incident, having been called out at 9.05pm local time.