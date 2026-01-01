Olivia Colman 'lucky' to avoid splinters while filming love scenes

Olivia Colman has joked she was "lucky" not to get splinters while filming love scenes for her new movie.

The 52-year-old actress discussed her new movie Wicker during an appearance on tonight's episode of BBC's The Graham Norton Show.

Wicker sees Olivia play an ostracised single fisherwoman who is tired of being mocked, so asks a basketmaker to create her a partner made entirely from wood.

Her character's 'wicker husband', played by Alexander Skarsgard in a full wicker suit, proves to be a passionate lover and the pair had "fun" filming the steamy sequences.

"It is a wonderful and magical and it has everything in it - including lots you don't expect," she explained of the dark romantic comedy.

"We had a lot of fun making it and we struggled a lot not to laugh. We had lots of vigorous love making but luckily there were no splinters!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia also touched upon her recent catwalk appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The star admitted she shocked herself by agreeing to take part in the Miu Miu runway show.

"They just called out of the blue and I can't believe I did it," she laughed.

"I can't believe I said yes as it's very un-me. But I thought, '52, grey hair, f**k it!' It was so nice to be asked, and my teenage self was saying, 'Do it!' It was terrifying but I loved it," the star added.

Wicker is released in cinemas worldwide from 23 October.

The Graham Norton shows airs on BBC One tonight at 10.40pm and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.