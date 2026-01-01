Megan Thee Stallion opens up on the challenges of voice acting

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up on the challenges of voice acting compared to recording music.

The Savage rapper has teamed up with The Boondocks producer Carl Jones to create an original anime series called Hotties.

Announcing the new project on Instagram in February, the rapper said, "YALL ITS HAPPENINGGGG! My anime is coming together so beautifully Carl Jones is a GENIUS!!! Can't wait for thee hotties to meet the HOTTIES."

Speaking to InStyle about how things were moving along, she explained that voice acting for a character is "really different" from her singing career.

"Going in the studio and being Megan Thee Stallion, like, I can record something and I know what voice I'm going to do it in. Boom. This is what it sounds like over the track. That is easy. But voice acting for a character is really different," the 31-year-old explained.

"When I saw it back the first time, I was like, Oh hell no. I did that way too dry. I got to be more animated. I got to make my inflection different here and there."

She added, "I've been having a lot of fun doing my voice acting."

The triple Grammy Award winner is also doing more regular acting, with projects including The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins opposite Daniel Radcliffe, the 2026 comedy Roommates and a stint in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

Hotties will stream exclusively on Prime Video, but it does not have an official release date yet.