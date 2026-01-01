Pete Davidson behaves 'differently now' after becoming a father

Pete Davidson has opened up about how differently he behaves since becoming a father.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 32, shared his take on fatherhood with Charlamagne Tha God for Interview Magazine.

Davidson explained that the birth of his nine-month-old daughter Scottie put his life and career into perspective.

"I behave differently now," he said. "Every decision is different."

Davidson now considers what roles he accepts based on how long he'll be away from his daughter, as well as where a project is shooting and whether it's worth the time apart.

"It's also been great for work. Now we get offered stuff and I'm like, 'How long am I going to be away? Is it worth it? Where are we shooting?' It's put things into perspective," he added.

The King of Staten Island star also admitted he didn't know how he was going to feel about being a parent until his daughter arrived in December 2025.

"You're like, 'Am I going to be protective? Am I going to keep my s**t together?' And for me, it's easy because I look at her and I'm like, 'Alright, I don't want to f**k this up,'" he shared. "It's a blessing. This s**t we do doesn't matter that much, really."

Davidson shares Scottie with his ex-girlfriend, model and actress Elsie Hewitt.

The actor and funnyman stars in the upcoming David Leitch thriller, How to Rob a Bank, which follows a crew of robbers who live-stream their crimes. The heist comedy will be released in cinemas on 12 November.