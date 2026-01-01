Sadie Sink to star in Emma Cline's The Guest

Sadie Sink is in talks to star in an adaptation of Emma Cline’s The Guest.

The Stranger Things actress is also set to produce the upcoming movie from writer-director Lorene Scafaria, based on the 2023 novel which tells the story of a grifter who navigates the world of summer in the Hamptons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The full synopsis states: “Summer is coming to a close on the East End of Long Island, and Alex is no longer welcome. A misstep at a dinner party, and the older man she’s been staying with dismisses her with a ride to the train station and a ticket back to the city. With few resources and a waterlogged phone but gifted with an ability to navigate the desires of others, Alex stays on Long Island and drifts like a ghost through the hedged lanes, gated driveways, and sun-blasted dunes of a rarefied world that is, at first, closed to her. Propelled by desperation and a mutable sense of morality, she spends the week leading up to Labor Day moving from one place to the next, a cipher leaving destruction in her wake.”

A24 and Square Peg are in negotiations to adapt the novel for the big screen.

Speaking previously about The Guest, Cline told Vanity Fair: “I started it in 2016. I love books like The Talented Mr. Ripley, where there are characters who you follow through the narrative that are operating outside the bounds of our moral code. There’s something fun about following that kind of chaos. The setting came out of, What would be a fun foil for this kind of character, and what kind of world makes sense?”

Scafaria directed Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers and has worked on Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler, and the adapted screenplay for Nick Norah’s Infinite Playlist, along with TV shows including New Girl, Succession and HBO‘s I Love LA.

Sink recently made her MCU debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

She will reprise the role in the new X-Men film alongside Kit Connor (Cyclops), Christopher Abbott (Prof. X), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), Inde Navarrette (Rogue), Maya Boyd (Storm) and Adam Driver (Mr. Sinister).