Kristen Bell almost turned down Violent Night 2.

The Frozen actress will play Mrs Claus in the upcoming Blumhouse sequel, starring alongside Stranger Things actor David Harbour but she originally said no when David got in touch.

According to Variety, she explained: “It was thrilling to get this call from David. I think I was so confused when he called, because I didn’t even know they were making a second one. David called and said, ‘I need you to come to Winnipeg.’ And I was like, ‘What? No.’”

However, as soon as she heard it was for Violent Night 2, she was in.

Kristen said: “[David said it was for] Mrs. Claus, who is a bada** and she’s every bit as capable as Santa is. And I said, ‘Say more.’ And we made it work.”

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "Saint Nick suits up again to take on a ruthless gangster (Jared Harris) terrorising the merchants of the Silver Bell Mall. But when Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help.

“Sapped of his magic, he’ll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus (Kristen Bell)."

The movie also stars Joe Pantoliano, Daniela Melchior, Maxwell Friedman, and Andrew Bachelor.

The first Violent Night was released in 2022 and its sequel features the same creative team behind the scenes.

Tommy Wirkola will once again direct from a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

David Leitch, known for John Wick and The Fall Guy, is producing.