Tom Welling brushes off exposing himself in hotel window selfie

Tom Welling has appeared at New York Comic Con in the wake of his nude photo drama.

Welling was there to join his former Smallville co-stars Erica Durance, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum to wax nostalgic about the 25th anniversary of the beloved TV series.

"Come say hi," Welling wrote via Instagram on Saturday, alongside footage of himself signing merch for fans attending the event in Manhattan.

Hours before the appearance, Welling raised eyebrows after he accidentally posted a nude selfie via social media.

"Hello, NYCC," the Man of Steel captioned a Friday post of the city skyline, in which the Cheaper by the Dozen star was seen naked in the window's reflection, Page Six reported.

Fans quickly noticed that the skyscrapers weren't the only things on display.

The photo remained on Welling's account for at least 10 hours, and screenshots of the image quickly spread across social media.

Welling deleted the image and has yet to publicly address the incident.

The Cheaper by the Dozen actor is in the Big Apple this weekend as part of celebrations for the show's upcoming anniversary on 16 October.

Smallville premiered in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons, ending in May 2011. The series followed the adventures of Welling as Clark Kent before he became Superman.