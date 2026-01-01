Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcome second baby

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have welcomed baby No. 2.

The former pageant queen has given birth to a son with the San Francisco 49ers American footballer.

"Roman Augustus McCaffrey," Culpo captioned an Instagram post shared jointly with McCaffrey on Saturday, noting that their bundle of joy was born on 29 September.

The post included a slideshow of images featuring the new family of four, with their one-year-old daughter, Colette.

Culpo also shared the post to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Heart is exploding."

The Culpo Sisters alum first told her Instagram followers her pregnancy news back in May.

"Best birthday gift," she captioned maternity shoot snaps with her husband and daughter. "Baby #2 coming soon."

McCaffrey and Culpo conceived their second child just six months after the birth of their little girl.

"I did not think that this was going to happen the way that it did," Culpo confessed via TikTok at the time.

"I am so fortunate to be able to bring another child into the world," she continued. "Few things that have been running through my mind, cause I just really didn't plan on this at all.

"In the beginning, I was like, Oh, my god, can I even do this? Is this allowed? Like, what's gonna happen?"