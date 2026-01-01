Chris Rock didn't plan to act in his latest directorial effort Misty Green

Chris Rock originally imagined Donald Glover playing his character in his latest directorial outing Misty Green.

The comedy-drama, written and directed by Rock, stars Rosalind Eleazar as the titular Misty Green, a fading actress attempting a comeback.

During an interview with Variety, the comedian explained that he initially hoped to stay firmly behind the camera and have Glover play his director character Jordan - but that idea didn't go to plan.

"I decided at the last minute to act in the movie. I was really thinking about doing a movie that I just directed. It was a self-imposed 'F**k being on camera,'" he shared. "I was actually imagining Donald Glover. He's really hard to get. But I love him. We're talking about another thing."

Eleazar and Rock star alongside Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and Topher Grace, among others.

Rock noted that it was relatively easy to get Driver and Kendrick because they were huge fans of his previous directorial project, 2014's Top Five, however, he had to beg Kaluuya to play Misty's brother.

"Daniel was kind of retired," he said of the Get Out star. "I had to beg him. He was the only one I had to beg. Everybody else was like, 'I can't wait to do this movie!' Daniel, I had to go to his hotel. I definitely tap-danced. It was worth it.

"But he knew Rosalind because they're both Brits. He had seen her do theatre. He was the only person that really knew how good Rosalind was. That's what got him excited, more than anything."

With Driver, the former Saturday Night Live star revealed that the Star Wars actor liked Top Five so much that he called him every "six to eight months" to ask what he was working on.

"And this time I happened to be working on something," he added.

Misty Green is in U.S. cinemas now.