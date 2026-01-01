Gwyneth Paltrow officiates wedding of Rob Lowe's son Matthew

Gwyneth Paltrow has officiated at the wedding of Roe Lowe's son Matthew and his partner, Emily Markus.

Matthew, who is the eldest son of Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff, and his fiancée tied the knot on 10 October in Santa Barbara, California, Page Six reports.

Longtime family friend Paltrow helmed the ceremony that included guests Katy Perry, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña, and Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The groom's family, which also includes younger brother John Owen Lowe, were pictured sitting in the front row.

Matthew later shared a peek behind the scenes of the big weekend by sharing a selection of photos and videos to his Instagram Stories.

Markus and Matthew announced their engagement on 3 July last year with social media posts showing Matthew getting down on one knee and presenting Markus with a ring.

The family celebration took place less than two weeks after Matthew's 13-year-old cousin, Fiona Lowe, the second daughter of Lowe's brother, Emmy-winning director Chad Lowe, died by suicide on 29 September.

Chad, his wife, Kim Painter, and their other two daughters, Mabel and Nixie, were photographed among the guests at the ceremony.