Jean Smart officiates wedding of Hacks co-star Mark Indelicato

Jean Smart has officiated at the wedding of her former co-star Mark Indelicato.

The Hacks and Ugly Betty star tied the knot with his partner, David Watson, over the weekend.

The wedding served as a reunion for the Hacks cast following the fifth and final season, which concluded in May 2026. It brought together several members of the cast, including Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Poppy Liu and Paul W. Downs.

Johnny Sibilly, who played a local water inspector on the show, shared a video showing Smart standing between the grooms.

"Do you, Mark Anthony Indelicato, take David Joel Watson to be your lawfully wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer, as long as you both shall live?" Smart was heard asking, to which Indelicato quipped, "Duh."

"Then by the power invested in me by American Marriage Ministries," she continued as the crowd laughed, "I now pronounce you husband and husband."

Indelicato and Watson met on dating app Hinge.

"I wasn't looking for anything, and then I met my person," Indelicato shared on TikTok at the time.

Indelicato played Damien, personal assistant to Smart's character Deborah Vance, throughout the HBO Max comedy series.

He is also known for playing Justin Suarez, nephew of America Ferrera's Betty Suarez, on Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010.