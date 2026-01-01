Tobey Maguire officiates wedding of ex Jennifer Meyer

Tobey Maguire has officiated at the wedding of his former wife, Jennifer Meyer, and her fiancé, Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

The jewellery designer and the music executive, who is 15 years her junior, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii on 10 October, according to photos obtained by People magazine.

Meyer's ex-husband, Tobey Maguire, officiated the ceremony, the outlet reports.

Ogunlesi, founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group and son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, welcomed his first child with Meyer in June this year.

"A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212. Happy Father's Day," Meyer wrote in a shout-out via Instagram that same month.

Ogunlesi popped the question in August 2024 with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring.

Meyer and Maguire share daughter Ruby, 17, and son Otis, 15. They finalised their divorce in September.

The couple's separation has been publicly amicable, with Meyer sharing a tribute to the Spider-Man star on Father's Day in June 2024.

"Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad/X/bff!! Don't know what we did in this life to get so lucky with you! I've said it before and I'll say it again, no matter where the path 'together' brings you, picking a great man to be your baby's Dad is everything," she gushed.

"You are the most loyal, loving, generous, ride-or-die human being. Ruby and Otis hit the jackpot. We love you!"