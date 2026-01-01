Kelly Osbourne reveals 30-pound weight gain

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she has gained 30 pounds (13.6 kg) since her drastic weight loss following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The star shocked fans at the 2026 BRIT Awards in February this year, posing in a long black dress and a blonde wig.

"I didn't know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures," she admitted in a new interview with The Sun.

"When I saw them, I couldn't f**king believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else."

She clarified that she was suffering from abject grief.

"I just couldn't do anything for myself," she explained. "Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up."

Osbourne was grieving the death of her father, rocker Ozzy, who died in July 2025 at age 76. Kelly recalled asking her late dad for help while she was struggling, and doing "candle magic" to communicate with him.

"My dad told me he would send me messages," she said. "It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn't want my son to see me like this."

She continued, "I went to my dad's grave with a white candle and I wrote a wish on it saying, 'Please help me.'"

Kelly said her wish was granted when mum Sharon introduced her to therapist and life coach Chris Miller, whom she credits for saving her life.

Kelly shared that she now looks back at the "worst year of my life", which included her split from fiancé Sid Wilson in March, as also being "really beautiful".

"I've learned that my grief is an honour, as I truly love someone that much."