Sarah Paulson marks first anniversary of Diane Keaton's death

Sarah Paulson has honoured her friend Diane Keaton on the first anniversary of her death.

News broke in October last year that Keaton had died after suffering a bacterial pneumonia infection at age 79.

"One year. Impossible. Laughing with you will always be what I remember most," Paulson wrote via Instagram on Sunday. "I love you."

Paulson and Keaton met while filming the 1999 romantic comedy The Other Sister and formed a decades-long friendship.

"You would have been 80 today," Paulson shared to Instagram on the late star's birthday on 5 January.

"Too many deep feelings to put here. I was the luckiest person in the world to have travelled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you. You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time."

Keaton's daughter, Dexter, also marked the anniversary with a poignant post.

"One year without you, mom," she mused on Instagram alongside a throwback black-and-white photo with the Annie Hall star.

"It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once. I'm still trying to get used to a world where I can't call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you.

"It's the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here."

Keaton's former home hit the market last week. Her beachfront property in California's Laguna Beach, described as her "last renovation project", has been listed for $10.3 million (£7.8 million).