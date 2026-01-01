Nicolas Cage reveals lingering regret over Sean Connery friendship

Nicolas Cage has revealed a lingering regret he has over his friendship with the late Sean Connery.

The Oscar winner admitted he still kicks himself over something he said to his late co-star.

Nicolas, 62, opened up about the close friendship he and Sean shared after they met on the set of the 1996 Michael Bay-directed thriller The Rock, telling attendees at New York Comic Con on Saturday that there was one particular invitation he received from Sean that he continued to regret turning down.

"I was all about fishing (at the time), and I like being on my boat," the Madden star recalled. "And Sean wanted to get me on the golf course."

His commitment to being at sea won out, so Nicolas never took his friend up on the offer.

"But I never went on the golf course because I just didn't have time for that," Nicolas explained. "I just wanted to be on my boat. I just... when I had my free time, I wanted to go fishing. And I feel to this day that I should have taken him up on it and learned how to play golf."

Nic added Sean, who died in 2020 at the age of 90, had been one of his lifelong "heroes".

"He was one of my heroes," he said. "When I was a kid, I would go see his movies and think, 'That's what a man should be. So to work with him, it was definitely a dream."