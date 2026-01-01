Billie Lourd's children are huge Star Wars fans

Billie Lourd’s children are "deeply obsessed" with Star Wars.

The 34-year-old actress' son Kingston, six, and daughter Jackson, three, love watching their late grandmother Carrie Fisher play Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise's original trilogy: A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983).

Her daughter Lourd told People: "They’re obsessed with Star Wars. They’re so deeply obsessed.

"It’s so deep in all of our veins, and it’s so fun to get to watch them watch that."

She added: "It’s the most special thing of all time. I call it a high-budget home movie. It’s really amazing."

Fisher reprised the role - now General Leia - in 2015's The Force Awakens and posthumously two years later in The Last Jedi, following her death from a sudden cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.

She also posthumously appeared in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker through unused and repurposed footage from earlier Star Wars movies, while Lourd served as her body double, portraying a young Princess Leia in a flashback scene.

Star Wars cast Lourd as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

As well as the sci-fi franchise, Kingston and Jackson, whom Lourd has with her 34-year-old husband, actor Austen Rydell, have also seen their mom in other roles.

Lourd joked: "They’ve walked in on some [American] Horror Story stuff and been a little freaked out, which is probably not safe."

Referring to her role as Worry Smurf in the 2025 family-musical, she added: "They love Smurfs. I did Smurfs for them, and that was so cool."

On December 27, the Artificial cast member took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to Fisher, saying she "will never stop missing" her.

She shared a cute shot of herself, her 65-year-old dad, talent manager Bryan Lourd, and the late actress in a room in 2000, as well as a shot of Bryan with her, Kingston and Jackson in the same place 25 years later.

The Last Showgirl star captioned the upload: "It has been 9 years since my mom died.

"My daughter woke up earlier than usual this morning so we went outside together and she knowingly laid her little head on my chest.

"She looked up at me with her big soulful eyes and said 'I love you mama' and grabbed my face with her little chubby hands and kissed me.

"She does this pretty much every morning and dare I say, there is no better way to wake up and no ritual I love more. I told her how much her grandmomby would have loved her and she looked up at me and kissed me again. (sic)"

Billie then detailed the special bond Kingston and Jackson have with their grandfather, Bryan, who was with Fisher from 1991 until 1994, when he left her for a man after realising he was gay.

She continued: "Then we walked to breakfast with my dad and they ran around together like 2 old souls that have known each other forever.

"Watching my dad with my kids is one of the greatest joys I’ve ever known.

"The kind of joy that makes your face hurt because you can’t stop smiling, the kind of joy that makes you feel like your life is a movie you thought only existed in movies. But then you take a step back and realise that it’s better than any movie could ever be. (sic)"

Lourd then credited Fisher, who died four days after she experienced a medical emergency during a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23, for her family's happiness.

She wrote: "Then I started thinking about how this joy wouldn’t be possible without my mom. This joy only exists because she existed. So even though she is not physically part of this joy, she is part of the reason for it. Even though she is not alive she lives on through this joy. (sic)"

The Adulthood performer then shared that the grieving process causes her to experience a wave of emotions.

She explained: "My grief takes on many shapes - today, right now in this moment, that shape is this joy I get to experience watching my kids with my dad.

"It could and will change shapes multiple times throughout this day because grief is never just one thing but right now I am relishing in this bittersweet grieful joy. (sic)"

Lourd ended her emotional tribute by writing that Fisher's legacy will forever continue, saying: "As my mom wisely said, 'Nothing is ever really over. Just over there'.

"My mombys life isnt really over. Just over there - in my kids and in this joy I’m able to experience because of her. Thank you momby. I will never stop missing you. (sic)"