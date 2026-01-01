Noah Centineo reveals Street Fighter hero behind 'insane fights'

Noah Centineo has credited the Street Fighter stunt coordinator for bringing the "insane fights" to life.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays Ken Masters in the new live action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, has opened up on how the production had a "meticulous" approach to the unique battles on screen.

He told GamesRadar+: "Every character comes from a different background, pretty much, right?

"So there's like over almost 150 characters, all the different backgrounds, different fighting styles, and John Valera, our stunt coordinator, had to research for every character and every fight that they were in their specific fighting style.

"Yes, the signature moves in the game [are in the movie, so that he could make them fight against each other in their signature styles, in their specific fighting styles.

"Meticulous attention was paid to detail, and I think it's really a triumph. The movie has insane fights, and every character is brutal."

The upcoming Paramount movie has been directed by Kitao Sakurai, from a screenplay he wrote with T.J. Fixman based on a story by Dalan Musson and Gary Dauberman.

As well as Centineo, the all star cast also features Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, plus WWE duo Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as Akuma and Guile respectively.

Another big names incudes David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega and Olivier Richters as Zangief.

Dastmalchian previously heaped praise on Rhodes and Reigns for their work on the movie.

He told Soundsphere: "You can definitely tell everybody that I said that Cody Rhodes’ performance as Guile is going to be one of the highlights of Street Fighter.

“And when everyone sees what Roman Reigns did as well, they’re going to freak out. It’s a great film. It’s really exciting.”

Meanwhile, Schulz recently pointed to how Rhodes' workload expanded as he continued to impress people on set.

Speaking on Flagrant, he told the Naked Gun actor: “From an outside perspective, I thought that you knew your character and I don’t want to compare with anybody, but I thought you knew that character as well as I’ve ever seen anybody that I’ve acted with know their character…

"To the point where you would just kind of be on set with the hair. Whenever you had the hair on, you were kind of in character.

"We could also talk s*** about wrestling our family or whatever, but you might just mutter s*** in character and then it would work and then it would be in the movie.

"I think with you, I think your time in the movie doubled since you arrived. They added scenes for him... Let me brag for you. You killed it. And they were like, ‘How do we put him in more things?’”