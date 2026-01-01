Russell Brand arrives at court for rape and sexual assault trial

Russell Brand has arrived at court for the start of his rape and sexual assault trial.

The comedian-and-actor wore a white shirt, navy suit and sunglasses as he entered London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday morning.

He held hands with his wife Laura Gallacher, who has three children with the star, as he walked into the building.

The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, has confirmed the jury selection process will begin today.

During a break in proceedings this morning, Brand was seen moving to the corner of the dock to make eye contact with his family as he smiled at them.

In pre-trial hearings Brand pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one allegation of indecent assault.

The allegations relate to six women and are alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2009.

Five initial charges - two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault - relate to allegations by four separate women about incidents that allegedly took place in London and Bournemouth between 1999 and 2005.

The two additional charges of rape and sexual assault are alleged to have taken place in the British capital in 2009 and relate to two women.

Detectives launched an investigation into Brand after receiving a series of allegations following an expose in 2023 by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

In April 2025, Brand posted a video statement to deny the initial five charges.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star insisted.

"I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

Earlier this year, Brand's trial was postponed from June to October after Mr Bennathan voiced concerns about juror availability during the summer holidays.

The trial is likely to last up to 10 weeks.