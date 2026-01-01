David Harbour and John Cena to star in The Family Disappears

David Harbour and John Cena will star in The Family Disappears.

The DTF St. Louis actor and the former wrestler have signed up to appear in director Jonatan Etzler's upcoming comedy thriller for Fifth Season.

Brendan O'Hare has written an original script for the movie, which follows an overworked dad who returns from a work trip to find his family has disappeared and a mysterious newcomer has bought and moved into their home.

Production on The Family Disappears will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, on 10 November.

Stranger Things actor David has a string of productions coming up, including Evil Genius, Violent Night 2, Avengers: Doomsday, John Rambo and A Head Full of Ghosts.

Meanwhile, John was most recently seen in Little Brother and Coyote vs. Acme, and has Matchbox the Movie and One Attempt Remaining coming up.

David recently reflected on his mental health struggles and admitted he had questioned whether they were linked to his money troubles - only to find success and security with Stranger Things and his problems continued.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wonder about mental illness sometimes, whether it’s an actual disease, as they say, or whether it’s a recidivist condition like homelessness or something …

"It comes with certain components that feel like a disease, for sure - I still think I’m mentally ill even though I have more money!

"But a lot of people say: 'I wasn’t mentally ill. I was just broke.' And I do feel like there’s something about, 'The greatest sin in America is poverty.'

"There is something about being broke in the East Village [in New York], worried about being able to pay your rent, that causes stress on the nervous system. Also, I think the artistic life is a choice - you’re going into territories that other people don’t have to go to, and you in a sense say, ‘I want to go there'."

David also spoke about shooting to fame on Stranger Things back in 2016 - revealing he realised something had changed when the fans waiting for him at the stage door of a play he was working on suddenly shot up.

He told the publication: "I became famous overnight. I was doing this play, and at the time, [a few] people would always show up to see me in plays - there’d be one person at the stage door who would be like: 'Hey, David, you were great in this. We loved you in …'

"'Oh, thanks man.' It was really nice. And this time, it was Saturday night, and there were 20 people waiting for me, and I was like: 'Whoa'.

"They were like: 'We just saw this show [Stranger Things].’ And then Sunday night there were like 50 people waiting for me, and I was like: 'What the hell is going on?'

"They’re like: 'Sorry, man, we’re all just Stranger Things fans - we didn’t even see the play, but we heard you were here!' I was like: 'Oh, my God, what is happening?’ I think I’m still digesting it."