Javier Bardem: 'I suggested my Skyfall villain would want to have sex with James Bond'

Javier Bardem has recalled suggesting his Skyfall villain should want to "have sex" with James Bond.

The Beloved actor played sadistic cyber terrorist Raoul Silva in the 2012 movie directed by Sam Mendes.

During an appearance at a special Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, Bardem recalled how he pushed for a homoerotic edge to the scene where Silva captured Bond and tied him to a chair.

"We went through the reading of it and (Mendes) was so open to what I was proposing to do with the sexuality of the character," the star explained.

"Because I said, 'Listen, all the villains have done everything to destroy the world, but what about something personal? What about something like, besides destroying the world, he wants to have sex with Bond.'"

During the memorable scene, a darkly flirtatious Silva told 007 - played by Daniel Craig - that they were "the last two rats" and they could "either eat each other, or eat everyone else".

As Silva unbuttoned Bond's shirt and moved his hand down the spy's thigh, he suggested, "there's a first time for everything", to which Bond famously replied, "What makes you think this is my first time?".

Bardem continued to discuss the iconic scene and revealed how Mendes promised to speak to the studio bosses about his daring idea.

The 57-year-old star was thrilled when he learned that the concept had been given the go ahead.

"(The scene) now lasts in the memory of the audience," he shared.

"It put Bond out of his place in a moment with a situation that he's not been to before - and the way he comes out of it is brilliant."

Elsewhere in the appearance, Bardem admitted he became totally overwhelmed while filming a prison cell scene for Skyfall alongside Craig and Dame Judi Dench.

"Sam said action and then (Dench) comes in and nobody talks... I forgot the lines!," he laughed.

"I'm sorry, I just realised that I'm in a James Bond movie. Excuse me, I just saw Judi Dench as M and James Bond looking at me.'... Sorry, let's do it again!"