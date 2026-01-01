Keegan Allen 'on the mend' after terrifying armed robbery ordeal

Keegan Allen has been discharged from hospital and is "on the mend" after he was left bloodied and injured by an alleged armed robbery.

Allen, 37, had his watch stolen after two masked men attacked him for his watch outside a Laurel Supply grocery store in West Hollywood. The Pretty Little Liars star claimed they had threatened to kill him and threatened him with a gun and a knife.

On Sunday evening he updated fans on his condition by sharing a photograph of his injured neck and reassuring his followers he was OK and healing.

"Thank you all for such kind and caring messages," Allen wrote. "I'm on the mend. Really grateful to God, law enforcement, medical and my friends and following for being so supportive. I'll update more soon. God bless and be safe."

The star also shared a photo from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on his Instagram Stories, thanking the staff who treated him.

Of the original incident on Thursday night, the Walker star wrote: "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off. They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit."

Security footage of the robbery shows the two masked men approach the actor, who was seemingly putting items into his truck's rear passenger side in the store's parking lot. After the attack, they allegedly fled with Allen's watch but allowed him to keep a bracelet and a ring.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have confirmed they are investigating the incident.