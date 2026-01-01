Sacha Baron Cohen 'beyond delighted' to star in Quentin Tarantino's West End debut

Sacha Baron Cohen is "beyond delighted" to be starring in Quentin Tarantino's West End debut.

The Popinjay Cavalier will open at London's Phoenix Theatre from March 2027 and will also mark the Borat actor's first West End theatre appearance.

Sacha has revealed he wasted no time in accepting Tarantino's offer when he called.

"I said yes before he even got to say his first 'motherf****r.' When the best director in the world calls, you don't ask questions," he revealed in a statement.

"I am beyond delighted that we will be losing our West End virginity together. I have made him promise not to be gentle."

Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier is described as a "swash-buckling, rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen".

The production company behind the show has promised fans of the Kill Bill director will be treated to his "signature style and unmistakable wit" in the tale inspired by the classic swashbuckler genre of old Hollywood.

Writer-director Tarantino has revealed he can't wait for audiences to watch the production.

"I'm keen with anticipation to give the West End a great night out," he shared in a statement.

Tickets for The Popinjay Cavalier go on sale today, with booking available for performances until 13 June 2027.

Previews for the show will be held from 23 February next year and opening night is set for 18 March 2027.