Luke Evans claims UK class system is 'particularly visible'

Luke Evans has insisted the class system remains "particularly visible" in the UK.

The 47-year-old actor was discussing his new TV drama The Party, an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Day, when he made the comments.

The Party follows the complex relationship between journalist Martin Gilmour, played by Evans, and wealthy politician Ben Fitzmaurice, who met as children after Martin won a scholarship to attend an elite boarding school.

Evans, who grew up in a small village in Wales, explained how his working-class character "climbs the ladder" in order to position himself inside the "upper echelons of society".

"The idea of being born with a silver spoon is very much alive and well," he told Deadline, while attending MIPCOM.

"Other countries may have class divisions, but ours are particularly visible. The show shines a light on a world I didn't know much about as a working-class boy," Evans added.

The Party, also starring Tom Cullen and Sarah Solemani, is set around a lavish 40th birthday celebration held at the Fitzmaurice country home.

When a shocking announcement is made, the news threatens to expose dark secrets from the past with tragic consequences.

Evans also claimed the psychological thriller puts a spotlight on British society and underlines how the class system "remains more prevalent" in the UK than in "almost any other country".

The Party is available to watch on ITVX now.