Selma Blair arrested in mid-air incident

Selma Blair has been arrested at JFK Airport in New York amid allegations that she attacked flight attendants on a Delta Air Lines flight.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday night, after Port Authority officials revealed they had responded to a call about a "physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Air Lines flight 938 which was parked at the gate" at JFK after arriving from Los Angeles.

Blair "was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation", officials detailed on Monday. "Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation."

The FBI is now investigating the allegations.

Several news outlets on Monday reported that the Cruel Intentions star had allegedly punched a flight attendant, bit another, and tried to open the aeroplane door.

Statements released by officials did not address those details, with a spokesperson for Delta noting only that the airline "has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first".

Blair's publicist told the Hollywood Reporter, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is in a stable condition."

Sunday marked the second time Blair was involved in such an incident. In 2016, she reportedly began screaming on a Los Angeles-bound flight from Cancún, Mexico, and was removed on a stretcher.

The Legally Blonde star apologised after the earlier episode, saying that she had "mixed alcohol with medication".

Blair revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).