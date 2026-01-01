Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte dead at 34

RJ Mitte has died at age 34.

The actor played the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White on the Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad, and became a disability-rights activist based on his experience of living with cerebral palsy.

Mitte's reps confirmed the news Monday, announcing that he had died in Brownsville, Texas. No cause of death has been given.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps shared in a statement to Deadline.

Mitte built a platform for disability awareness and inclusion through his popular character on Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013 and earned 58 Primetime Emmy nominations and 16 wins, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.

His breakout role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. led to parts in films including the 2021 drama Triumph; a role opposite Dove Cameron in 2024's Love Me Dead; and one opposite Finn Wittrock in 2025's Westhampton.

His most recent credit was starring in the indie pic Talking to Strangers, IMDB reports.

Mitte was engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez. Mitte proposed to Suarez on her 30th birthday on 10 October 2025 during a fundraising gala in Carlsbad, California.

On 14 February this year, Mitte shared a montage of images from his relationship with Suarez on Instagram.

"Happy Valentine's Day," he captioned the post. "Looking back at these moments with you reminds me how grateful I am for the love and kindness we share. Love transcends all."