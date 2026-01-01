Bryan Cranston in 'deep despair' over Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte's death

Bryan Cranston has paid an emotional tribute to his late Breaking Bad co-star, RJ Mitte.

On Monday, a representative announced that the actor-disability rights activist had passed away at the age of 34. They reported that Mitte, born Frank "RJ" Mitte III, had died by suicide.

Following the tragic news, Cranston - who played Mitte's onscreen father Walter White on the crime drama series Breaking Bad - issued a heartfelt statement via Instagram.

"I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad, has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm," he began. "Born with cerebral palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination."

Cranston described how Mitte was "pretty raw" when he joined the cast of the pilot back in February 2007 but grew into a "really fine" actor.

"He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss," the 70-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the message, the Emmy Award winner noted that he was in touch with Mitte regularly and found it "especially devastating to hear that he took his own life".

"I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed... I'll miss you, son," he reflected.

In addition, fellow Breaking Bad cast member, Aaron Paul, has mourned Mitte's death.

"I am at a loss," the actor, who played Jesse Pinkman, commented to The Hollywood Reporter. "I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Mitte is survived by his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, whom he started dating in 2018.