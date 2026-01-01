Ben Affleck reveals 'low point' of his career

Ben Affleck's career "low point" came during reshoots for 2017 superhero movie Justice League.

The Argo star - who played Batman in the film - was going through a tough time personally as he was in the middle of a divorce from Jennifer Garner and battling an alcohol addiction and the project's director Zack Snyder had been replaced by Joss Whedon after he took time off following the death of his daughter Autumn - and Ben admits the reshoots were incredibly tough and he "saw how not to make a movie".

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ben explained: "The experience of Justice League was so negative for lots of different reasons, some of which have to do with where I was at personally and some of which had to do with the tragedy that happened at that time.

"I saw how not to make a movie like that, which is where the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You are really making a mistake.

"I was really glad and gratified that Zack got to release [his director's cut version]. That was f****** great. I was really happy for him."

Ben went on to add of the situation: "That was s****, him being taken off that movie and the reshoots that we did. If you want the low point of my career, it was that ...

"Somebody’s death by suicide [Snyder’s daughter] eclipses everything. The way in which that was, I thought, used as an excuse [to replace Zack] was one of the s******** things I’ve ever seen. It was so gross.

"The whole environment and vibe [on set during the reshoots], much of which I was not privy to but heard secondhand from the actors, it was just: 'Wow, this is about as gross as it gets.'

"And I was drinking too much … and I got divorced. It was a difficult time for me personally, but those thing, while painful, did not impact that movie."

Speaking in 2022, Ben opened up about the experience to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, saying: "It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me.

"That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack's personal tragedy and the reshooting.

"It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said: 'I’m not doing this anymore.' It’s not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything."