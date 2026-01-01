Ben Affleck dubs Justice League his career 'low point'

Ben Affleck has pinpointed the "low point" of his career as the time he was filming Justice League.

The actor, who played Bruce Wayne / Batman in the 2017 film, told the Happy Sad Confused podcast about his despair surrounding the reshoots and how Warner Bros. handled the whole situation.

"The truth is, the experience of Justice League was so, so negative for lots of different reasons," Affleck shared.

"Some of which having to do with where I was personally, some of which having to do with the tragedy that happened during the time, and also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You're really making a mistake. That was what really doomed that."

After Batman v Superman disappointed at the box office, the studio felt pressure to make Zack Snyder's Justice League lighter and more appealing to audiences, Deadline reports. During post-production, when Snyder stepped away to deal with a family tragedy, Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots, which drastically shifted the film's storyline and tone.

"Boy, that was sh**ty," Affleck opined. "Him being taken off that movie, and the reshoots that we did. If you want the low point of my career, it was that.

"Somebody's death by suicide, that eclipses everything. And the way that was, I thought, frankly, used as an excuse... I just thought that was one of the sh**tiest things I've ever seen. It was just like 'Wow, this is about as gross as it gets.'"

The director's cut, Zack Snyder's Justice League, for which Affleck returned, was released in March 2021.

Affleck made a brief cameo in DC's The Flash in 2023, before stepping away from superhero roles.