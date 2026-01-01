Robert Pattinson breaks silence after production pause on The Batman Part II

Robert Pattinson has broken his silence after production was paused on The Batman Part II.

Earlier this month the film's studio released a statement announcing the DC superhero movie had been put on hold while director Matt Reeves focused on a "family matter".

While promoting his new film Primetime, Pattinson - who plays Bruce Wayne/The Batman in The Batman Part II - was asked to give an update on the matter.

"Yeah, we're pausing for a little bit, and then we're going to figure it all out," Pattinson told media channel Official Pop Drop, via Deadline.

On 5 October, Deadline reported that filming had been halted due to a personal matter concerning Reeves.

"Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter," the statement read.

"Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon."

The sequel had been filming in London since June, with Pattinson returning in the title role.

Pattinson previously branded the script "extraordinary" and insisted the sequel would be quite different from his debut outing in 2022's The Batman.

The Batman Part II will feature returning characters Penguin and Alfred, played by Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis respectively.

New additions to the cast include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance and Brian Tyree Henry.

It is still scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide from 18 February 2028.