Jessica Lange brands American Horror Story network FX 'cheap'

Jessica Lange has claimed FX was "too cheap" to get her a driver when she filmed American Horror Story.

The actress appeared in the US TV show's first four seasons and helped it become a huge hit, winning Emmys for her roles in season one and three.

During an appearance on a recent panel at PaleyFest alongside fellow American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson, Lange shaded network FX for falling short when it came to looking after the show's cast.

"We had to drive ourselves," Lange claimed, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"We would drive ourselves home at like four or five in the morning, park on some street in the French Quarter, and find our way home," she added.

Season three of American Horror Story was filmed in New Orleans, and Lange continued to voice her disappointment at the travel arrangements during production.

She claimed FX was "too f***ing cheap" to provide cars or a driver for the stars during that time.

The 77-year-old star then admitted it was "still a bone of contention for her" as Paulson appeared to laugh in agreement.

Lange headlined season one as Constance Langdon, then returned for season two to play Sister Jude Martin, followed by Fiona Goode in season three and Elsa Mars for the fourth season. She also made a guest appearance in season eight of the show.

Having spent several years away from the franchise, Lange has returned for season 13 to play all of her previous American Horror Story characters, plus a new role.

"It really was just the idea of bringing those four characters back - and one mystery character that I'm not going to (spoil)," she recently told Good Morning America.