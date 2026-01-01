Selma Blair charged with second-degree assault after plane incident

Selma Blair has been charged with second-degree assault after an incident on a plane over the weekend.

According to editors at TMZ, the Cruel Intentions actress became physically abusive while on a Delta Air Lines flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night.

Blair allegedly attempted to open a plane door while in the air and also attacked two flight attendants. She was taken into custody by authorities when the plane landed and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

On Monday, Blair posted $20,000 (£15,000) in bail and was released from jail. The Legally Blonde star is due to appear in court in January.

The 54-year-old has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

However, a representative claimed Blair had experienced a "medical emergency" while on the flight.

"Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition," they stated.

It's not the first time Blair has been involved in such an incident. In 2016, she reportedly began screaming on a Los Angeles-bound flight from Cancún, Mexico, and was removed on a stretcher.

The Hellboy actress - who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018 - later apologised for her behaviour, claiming she had "mixed alcohol with medication".