Beatles biopics producer Pippa Harris explains simultaneous 2028 release strategy

The Beatles biopics producer Pippa Harris believes audiences will watch all of the films in a short space of time.

Sir Sam Mendes' ambitious and much-hyped movies about the Fab Four are expected to hit cinemas simultaneously in April 2028 and Harris, who is producing the pictures alongside the Skyfall filmmaker for their Neal Street Productions banner, hopes that fans will go the cinemas and watch the quartet of flicks "within the same month".

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday (12.10.26), Harris said: "The idea at the moment is the films will come out in 2028, and we want people to be able to experience them in the cinema during the same period.

"So within the same month - you might see one a week, or you might see one one weekend and two the next and one the next. However you see it, I think our hope is that people will see all four films."

The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event tells the story of the Hey Jude hitmakers from the perspective of each band member - with Paul Mescal starring as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson taking on the role of John Lennon, Joseph Quinn portraying George Harrison and Barry Keoghan playing Ringo Starr.

Harris explained that the films "stand alone as individual stories of each of those four men, but they have a cumulative power, which I think is greater than the sum of the parts".

She added: "The Beatles are simply, I think, the greatest band in history and we're trying to our best to do them justice, hence the four films.

"I don't think there's another band that you could legitimately say you wanted to see four films about."

Harris explained that the biopics have been shooting for almost 200 days and described the hotly-anticipated project as a "huge endeavour".

The producer said: "We're on day 180 of the shoot today.

"I stepped away for this hour and am going back afterwards. It is a big endeavour."

Mescal revealed earlier this year that he was "thrilled" to be portraying McCartney as it is providing with him some "stability" after a whirlwind few years since his breakthrough role in the TV series Normal People.

The 30-year-old actor told Variety earlier this year: "To be honest, I can say very little - actually contractually [about the films], but also I’m kind of keen to say very little about it, because I’m excited that people want to know so much about it.

"I think the endeavour is totally singular. The four of us inside it are pinching ourselves."

Mescal added: "On a personal level, I’m so thrilled to be working on something at this scale, but also rooted in performance with Sam and great writers.

"But also just to be living and working in London and to have some sort of stability in what has been like a kind of mad six, seven years since Normal People came out.

"I don’t want to get into the Beatles thing, not coyly, but actually because I think the world hopefully will benefit from knowing as little as possible going into it. We’re a while away from finishing. That’s my job for all of 2026."