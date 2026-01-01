Jeremy Renner jokes Avengers will 'probably lose' without Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner has claimed The Avengers will "probably lose" after confirming he won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite an extensive number of MCU characters featuring in the upcoming movie, Renner has ruled out Hawkeye playing a part in the latest instalment.

Renner also joked that the team of superheroes would be much weaker without his master marksman character.

"No, no, no, no. Not in that one," the star replied during a recent interview, as reported by Variety, when asked if he would reprise his role as Hawkeye.

"Doomsday I'm not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know... they didn't call me, so it's their fault. They're going to lose," he quipped.

While Renner has ruled out appearing in Doomsday, he did reveal he was excited to take his daughter to watch Avengers: Endgame, which was recently re-released in selected cinemas ahead of Avengers: Doomsday opening.

"I was excited for the encore of Endgame," he shared as he detailed plans to watch with his 13-year-old daughter Ava.

"She was a little young when it came out prior," Renner added of the 2019 movie.

Renner previously played Hawkeye in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame. The character also made a brief appearance in Thor and Captain America: Civil War.

In 2021, Hawkeye landed his own standalone Disney+ TV series.

When previously asked if he was open to returning to the franchise, Renner insisted he would relish reprising the role.

"I'm always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys," he shared in 2025.

The new movie will feature Marvel regulars including Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom and Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston as Thor, Ant-Man and Loki, respectively.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide from 18 December 2026.