Keri Russell confesses to 'sex on set' while romancing The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and partner Matthew Rhys had sex while dressed in their spy disguises while filming The Americans together.

The couple fell for each other while playing two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American husband and wife in the hit period espionage drama.

During an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast, the 50-year-old told host Chelsea Handler: "We were falling in love and staying up all night and having sex all the time and just wearing disguises, like, I'm f**king (in) crazy wigs and wearing pearls.

"When have you ever worn pearls and (been) f**king in trailers and f**king everywhere. I mean, it was insanity. It was so fun and sneaky, and sexy, and so good."

Russell and Rhys's romance on the show, which ran from 2013 to 2018, has lasted as they are still together after 13 years and are parents to a son, Sam, 10. She also has two children from her previous marriage to director Shane Deary.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the actress addressed Rhys, 51, not thanking her during his acceptance speeches after winning Best Actor at the 2026 Emmys for his roles in Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me. She said she had told her partner to skip her thank-you in the speech as he was nervous about the speech and having so many people to thank.