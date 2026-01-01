James McAvoy: 'I was bullied on Band of Brothers set'

James McAvoy has claimed he was bullied on the set of Band of Brothers.

The actor made the accusation while appearing on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When show host Andy Cohen produced a photo featuring some of the cast members from the hit HBO show, the 47-year-old star recalled bearing the brunt of a famous co-star's jealousy.

"So, one of the guys in that picture decided to bully me - on my first day as a professional actor out of acting school," McAvoy shared.

"He got him and his buddies to just stand pointing at me and laugh at me for, like, three minutes."

The photo in question featured Donnie Wahlberg, Kirk Acevedo, Scott Grimes, Neal McDonough, Philip Barantini, Adam James, Frank John Hughes and Ross McCall.

McAvoy failed to name the actor he accused of bullying behaviour but did confirm it wasn't one of the show's biggest stars - David Schwimmer.

As he continued to recall the incident, the X-Men actor claimed the jealousy was sparked because despite being fresh out of acting training, he landed a pivotal role in one of the episodes.

McAvoy played Private First Class James W. Miller in the fourth episode of Band of Brothers, titled Replacements.

"It was one of those scenes with everybody in it... at a bar," McAvoy explained, as he described how the incident happened during his first day on set.

"All these guys were in it for nine months, 10 months, and they get one line in one episode and one line 10 episodes later. They were all p***ed.

"I come in for one episode, and I've got an arc and scenes. I've got tons of lines," he added.