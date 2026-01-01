John Boyega expecting first baby with wife Tae Heckard

John Boyega has revealed that he's been secretly married for nearly two years, and that he and his wife have a baby on the way.

The Star Wars actor revealed to The Guardian that he's been married for "coming up two years now", and that the couple have been quietly enjoying married life with a baby on the way.

Boyega was talking to the outlet ahead of the release of the BBC documentary, Damilola: The Untold Story.

While he didn't provide many details, the English actor did share that he and his wife had a small ceremony. He told The Guardian that he would "love" to have a proper celebration sometime in the future.

"We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry," he explained. "And by then, we'll have to shut Nigeria down!"

Beyond sharing the news of his marriage, Boyega, who played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, added that he has a baby "on the way".

"We got a baby cooking," he revealed, adding that the couple are preparing to welcome a baby boy.

"My life is completely, completely fulfilled in terms of family. It's been so nice with the timing."

While the Pacific Rim Uprising star didn't confirm the identity of his bride, he and American actor and model Lashontae Heckard have sparked romance speculation in the past.

Her Instagram bio now reads, "Tae Boyega."