Lena Dunham announces five-episode revival of Girls

Girls, Lena Dunham's hit dramedy, is returning for a limited, five-episode run.

Streamer HBO has greenlit the revival and production will begin next year, a decade after the Season 6 finale, Variety reports.

Girls, which ran from 2012 to 2017 with Dunham as creator, showrunner and star, followed a group of friends through the misery and dysfunction of their 20s in New York City.

We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell," Dunham announced in a statement.

"I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower.

"I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together... and the chance to wear yellow mesh."

All four core cast members are on board to return for the revival: Dunham as Hannah Horvath, Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro. Andrew Rannells reprises the role of Elijah Krantz.

Adam Driver, who starred as Hannah's on-and-off love interest Adam, is not part of the renewed cast list. Dunham alleged in her memoir, Famesick, released in April this year, that Driver was "verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing", most notably recounting a story in which he threw a chair at a wall next to her because he was angry that she'd forgotten her lines.

Girls earned 19 Emmy nominations and two wins during its run.